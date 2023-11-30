21,621 Shares in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWSC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised PowerSchool from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

PowerSchool Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $182.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Fred Studer sold 22,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $501,205.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 198,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,838.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $50,973.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 376,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,177,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 22,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $501,205.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 198,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,838.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,029 shares of company stock worth $2,269,462. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

