3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stake Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361,475 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 16,986 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in 3D Systems were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,169 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 247.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,223 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDD opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $123.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.71 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Erickson purchased 50,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,658.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DDD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "sell" rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

