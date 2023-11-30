9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,019. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $149.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

