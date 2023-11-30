Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the October 31st total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 40.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

