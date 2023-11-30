abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.53

Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $3.66. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 317,833 shares.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the third quarter worth $37,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

