abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.53

Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $3.66. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 317,833 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
