Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASO. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.41.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,510. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

