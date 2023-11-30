Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SLRN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of SLRN stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Acelyrin has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). On average, analysts anticipate that Acelyrin will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acelyrin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the third quarter worth $4,550,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 32.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter worth $12,204,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

