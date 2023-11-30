Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Acushnet by 2,638.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $61.98.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $593.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.96 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

