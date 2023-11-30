Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 534.6% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Adecco Group Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Adecco Group has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $24.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

