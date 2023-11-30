ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ADTRAN by 43.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 40.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 672,282 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,811,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,039,000 after acquiring an additional 576,456 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 406.3% in the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 574,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 461,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,684,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,798,000 after acquiring an additional 414,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADTN shares. StockNews.com raised ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ADTRAN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Argus lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

ADTRAN stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $21.15.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.80 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

