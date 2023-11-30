AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of AdvanSix worth $56,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AdvanSix by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASIX shares. CL King lowered their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $26.42 on Thursday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $712.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.35). AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $322.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

