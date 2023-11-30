AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the October 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

AGF Management Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $6.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on AGF Management from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

