Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Agilysys were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 131.2% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $1,336,012.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,161.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 5,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $453,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $1,336,012.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,161.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,012 shares of company stock worth $1,831,544 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGYS. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.77. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.59 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

