AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AGL Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AGLXY opened at $6.32 on Thursday. AGL Energy has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.
AGL Energy Company Profile
