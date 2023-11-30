AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGL Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AGLXY opened at $6.32 on Thursday. AGL Energy has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

