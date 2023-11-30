AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Up 46.4% in November

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the October 31st total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

AIB Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $4.67.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

