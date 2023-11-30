AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Up 46.4% in November

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the October 31st total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
AIB Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $4.67.
About AIB Group
