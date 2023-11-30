Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Air China Price Performance

Shares of AIRYY opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.56. Air China has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

