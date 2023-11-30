Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the October 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Air France-KLM Stock Performance
Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 82.43% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
See Also
