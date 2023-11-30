Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AKBA

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $188.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.84.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.19 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 249.60% and a negative net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,016,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerce Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,205,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.