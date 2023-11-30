AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.52.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

