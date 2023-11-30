Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Down 76.0% in November

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

