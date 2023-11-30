Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $72.33

Shares of Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.33 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.91). Albion Technology & Gen VCT shares last traded at GBX 72 ($0.91), with a volume of 12,237 shares changing hands.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.79. The stock has a market cap of £126.36 million and a PE ratio of 7,200.00.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Albion Technology & Gen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.82. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Albion Technology & Gen VCT’s dividend payout ratio is 40,000.00%.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Company Profile

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

