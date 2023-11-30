Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Up 41.7% in November

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Allianz Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Allianz has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55.

Get Allianz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Allianz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.