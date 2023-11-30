Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Up 41.7% in November

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Allianz Price Performance
OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Allianz has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Stories
