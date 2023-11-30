Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,465 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 12.1% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 533,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 37.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,617,000 after acquiring an additional 141,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 458,437 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $275.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.28. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.54 and a 52 week high of $281.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.15. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $741.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 41.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

