Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Up 51.0% in November

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the October 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Alpine Immune Sciences

In other news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $288,588.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Up 2.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $898.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.20. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $16.26.

ALPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.