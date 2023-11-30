Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the October 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aluf Stock Performance

AHIX stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Aluf has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Aluf Company Profile

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

