Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the October 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aluf Stock Performance
AHIX stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Aluf has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
Aluf Company Profile
