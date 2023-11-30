Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Cut by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,738,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,461,769 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $617,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,145 shares of company stock worth $16,592,019 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

