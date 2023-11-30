Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,145 shares of company stock worth $16,592,019. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

