Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.98.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

