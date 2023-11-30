Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.98.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $149.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,019. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.