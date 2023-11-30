Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,019 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.