Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $176.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $146.32 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

