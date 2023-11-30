Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

AMAM has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambrx Biopharma has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,117.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ambrx Biopharma news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 751,233 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $6,941,392.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,465,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,864,204.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,117.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,460,049 shares of company stock valued at $28,763,117 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

Featured Stories

