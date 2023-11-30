American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AHOTF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,245.06%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

