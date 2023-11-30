Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $320.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $278.15.

Get Amgen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $266.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.12. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.