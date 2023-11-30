Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $320.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $278.15.
Amgen Price Performance
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Amgen
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
