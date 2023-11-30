AnaptysBio’s (ANAB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ANAB opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $374.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.23. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 988.11% and a negative return on equity of 81.89%. Analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $41,005.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $75,251.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $41,005.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,882 shares of company stock worth $128,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 248.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 134.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 20.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.