Andrew Wilson Sells 2,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $137.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,029 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

