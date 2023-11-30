Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Up 90.0% in November

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American Platinum from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $44.59 on Thursday. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

