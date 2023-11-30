Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Up 90.0% in November

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American Platinum from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th.
View Our Latest Report on AGPPF
Anglo American Platinum Trading Up 18.7 %
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American Platinum
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- How to Invest in Energy
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.