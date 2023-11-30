Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Up 689.7% in November

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 689.7% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Trading Down 2.4 %

AHCHY opened at $11.57 on Thursday. Anhui Conch Cement has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

