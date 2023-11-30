Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Washburn Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.4% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $189.37 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.82.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.25.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

