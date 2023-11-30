Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,918,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apple by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $189.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.13 and a 200-day moving average of $181.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.25.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

