Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.4% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NNS Holding bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.25.

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

AAPL opened at $189.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.82. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,839 shares of company stock valued at $100,675,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

