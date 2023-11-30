Archer Investment Corp Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,019 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

