argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $580.00 Price Target at Raymond James

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $600.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $582.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on argenx from $604.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $542.43.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $435.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $486.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.28. argenx has a twelve month low of $333.07 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.79 and a beta of 0.79.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that argenx will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

