argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Lowered to $582.00 at HC Wainwright

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $595.00 to $582.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $604.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $542.43.

ARGX opened at $435.92 on Wednesday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $486.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.28.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that argenx will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in argenx by 12.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 101,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in argenx by 55.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in argenx by 96.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in argenx by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in argenx during the third quarter valued at about $23,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

