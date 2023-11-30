argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Lowered to $591.00 at Citigroup

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $610.00 to $591.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARGX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on argenx from $604.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $542.43.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $435.92 on Wednesday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -104.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $486.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.28.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

