Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Trading 3.7% Higher

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42. 885,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,383,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins lowered Argonaut Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AR

Argonaut Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

About Argonaut Gold

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20. The firm has a market cap of C$393.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.56.

(Get Free Report)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.