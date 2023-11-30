Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.74 ($0.01). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,449,396 shares changing hands.

Armadale Capital Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 41.47 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.85 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About Armadale Capital

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

