Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Price Target Raised to GBX 46 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 42 ($0.53) to GBX 46 ($0.58) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON AXL opened at GBX 18.15 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.67 and a beta of 1.49. Arrow Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 14.51 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 26.10 ($0.33).

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

