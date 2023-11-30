Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Price Target Raised to GBX 46 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 42 ($0.53) to GBX 46 ($0.58) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Arrow Exploration Price Performance
LON AXL opened at GBX 18.15 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.67 and a beta of 1.49. Arrow Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 14.51 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 26.10 ($0.33).
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
