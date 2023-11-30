ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $513.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.94. ASM International has a 12 month low of $246.97 and a 12 month high of $520.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.70.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $677.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ASM International will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

