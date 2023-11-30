Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $2,415,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,145 shares of company stock worth $16,592,019 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.